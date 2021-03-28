Hartlepool manager Dave Challinor: Midweek mayhem is no more

By Matt Badcock

EYES ON GLORY: Hartlepool United have played their final Tuesday night fixture of the season after a gruelling schedule under Dave Challinor, inset

PICTURE: Shutter Press

DAVE CHALLINOR hailed his Hartlepool United squad for the way they’ve negotiated their midweek marathons – as they now face Tuesday nights on the sofa hoping results go their way.

Pools are in the thick of the title race, sitting second in the National League table after yesterday’s big clash with Stockport County finished 1-1.

Challinor’s side have managed to get the points on the board having played mor...