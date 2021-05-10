Gary Johnson and Gavan Holohan land National League monthly awards for April

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson and Hartlepool United midfielder Gavan Holohan have been recognised for their impressive displays during April.

Promotion-chasing Torquay managed to shake off an underwhelming March to send their bid for a return into the Football League into overdrive with several impressive performances during April.

Johnson’s Gulls side claimed wins against Woking, Wrexham, Weymouth, Sutton United and Aldershot Town, as well as battling to a late point against Notts County.

That form has led to their manager being named as the Manager of the Month for April.

Irish midfielder Holohan has been central to Hartlepool United’s own bid for promotion into League Two after finding the net in wins against Dagenham & Redbridge and Notts County, as well as in the brave draw at Boreham Wood.

Holohan was also instrumental in the 7-2 thumping of Wealdstone, although he wasn’t able to find the net during a dominant display from his side.

The former Cork City and Galway United midfielder will now head into the climax of the season boosted by the news he has been named as National League Player of the Month for April.

There was also recognition for Solihull Moors supporter Paul Cobb after he was named as Volunteer of the Month.

He has helped get over 45s’ football get off the ground in the area and volunteers at the Solihull Moors Foundation.