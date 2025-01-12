Tamworth v Tottenham Hotspur: We don’t fear Ange-Ball, be concerned about us!

FA CUP PREVIEW: TAMWORTH v TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

By JON COUCH

ON THE CHARGE: Tamworth players can’t hide their delight after their penalty shootout victory over local rivals Burton Albion in the last round

PICTURE: Alamy

AFTER having steered Tamworth to back-to-back promotions, the magic continues for popular boss Andy Peaks this afternoon when Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur roll into town for a dream FA Cup third round tie in front of the TV cameras and the watching world.

We caught up with the Lambs boss ahead of the crunch clash with Ange Postecoglu’s men and discussed the buzz ...