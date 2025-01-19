Andy Peaks’ reward for being bold

Andy Peaks insists beating Step 4 Boldmere St Michaels in the Birmingham Senior Cup in midweek was every bit as important as the club’s magical FA Cup experience.

The Tamworth chief was back in the dugout 48 hours after the visit of Premier League Tottenham – only this time it was the NPL Midlands side standing in his side’s way of cup progression.

A much-changed Lambs side were brought down to earth in the first half as the Mikes raced into a two-goal lead, but Peaks’ men rallied back to win 4-2, much to the delight of the boss.

“How the players responded to Sunday was important to me,” Pea...