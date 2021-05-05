Gateshead complete move for former Newcastle United striker Adam Campbell

By Mark Carruthers

Gateshead manager Mike Williamson has made his first summer signing after adding former Newcastle United and Darlington striker Adam Campbell to his ranks.

Picture: Alamy

The 26-year-old was on a list of players to leave Darlington earlier this week – but he wasted little time in finding a new club after signing a one-year deal with their National League North rivals.

The move sees Campbell return to the International Stadium after he scored three goals in eight games during a loan spell with Gateshead during the 2014/15 National League season.

After putting pen-to-paper to finalise the move, Campbell told the club website: “It’s a good feeling, it’s something me and the manager have spoken about for quite a while now.

“It’s nice to finally have it sorted and obviously coming to a club like Gateshead and being back training full-time is massive.

“It’s just the right fit for me, playing central and being part of a smaller squad that is looking to go far and do big things in the league.”