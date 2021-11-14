AFC Fylde 3-3 Brackley Town: Coasters stay top but slip up late

By Callum Foster

AFC FYLDE 3

Haughton 63, 73, Obi 66

BRACKLEY TN 3

York 26, Ndlovu 71, Mitford 90+4

EQUALISER: Lee Ndlovo levels the score and gets a well earned hug from the boss Kevin Wilkin. Inset: Fylde celebrate Emeka Obi’s goal

PICTURE: Steve McLennan

AFC FYLDE shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller as Jim Bentley’s side maintained top spot in the National League North.

Wes York opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half, before goals in quick succession from Nick Haughton and Emeka Obi put the Coasters in front.

Despite the hosts going in front once again through...