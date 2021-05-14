Darlington assistant manager Darren Holloway signs new deal

By Mark Carruthers

Darlington assistant manager Darren Holloway has agreed a new contract with the National League North club.

Photo: Alamy

The former Sunderland and Wimbledon defender will continue to work alongside Quakers boss Alun Armstrong for a fifth consecutive season after initially assisting the former Middlesbrough striker in his previous role at Blyth Spartans.

The duo helped the Croft Park club to the Northern Premier League title and Northumberland Senior Cup in 2017 and helped establish Spartans in the second tier of non-league football.

They moved to Darlington in the summer of 2019 where both Holloway and Armstrong spent time during their playing careers.

After carrying out an overhaul of the Quakers squad during their first season in charge, they led the Blackwell Meadows outfit to a mid-table finish in the National League North.

Success was found in the FA Cup as Darlington reached the first round of the competition for the first time since 2011 before succumbing to a narrow defeat in a replay against League Two club Walsall.

The Quakers reached the ‘proper’ rounds of the competition once again this season and claimed an impressive 2-1 win at League One side Swindon Town, before Bristol Rovers ended their dreams of a high-profile third round tie with a 6-0 defeat at the Memorial Stadium.

Holloway’s decision to extend his time with the club is the latest boost for Armstrong after Joe Wheatley, Luke Charman, Jarrett Rivers, Ben Hedley and Jamie Holmes all put pen-to-paper on contract extensions.

After signing his deal, Holloway told the club website: “I’m delighted to sign a new deal with the club, because there is a huge amount of potential.

“Alun and I work very well together, we have an excellent understanding, and we believe that we will continue to bring much more success to the club.”