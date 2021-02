National League North and South season hinged on a split decision

Resolution vote goes right to the wire

By Neil Harvey

LET US PLAY ON: National League clubs voted 13-7 to continue the season

PICTURE: Pinnacle

HOW CLUBS VOTED

RESOLUTION ONE (FOR EACH STEP TO DECIDE ITS OWN FUTURE)

National League: For 21 - Against 0

National League North: 16-6

National League South: 9-12

Result: Passed

RESOLUTION TWO (NATIONAL LEAGUE ONLY)

In summary: The National League 2020-21 playing season (Step 1) to be declared null and void. A minimum 51% majority was required for Resolution Two to pass.

National League: 7-13

Result: Not Passed

RESOLUTION THREE (NATIONAL LEAGU...