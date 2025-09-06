Columnists
FSA: Morecambe showed power of the fans!
The Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) is delighted to be working with The Non-League Paper this season, and this article kicks off a series of monthly columns from us about our work throughout the pyramid and with community-owned clubs.
FA Trophy Factfile: Clubs set for Trophy debuts
One hundred and sixty clubs from Step 4 of the Non-League pyramid are involved in next weekend’s Isuzu FA Trophy first qualifying round.
Chris Dunlavy: Mark Cooper lost his credit in bank
Mark Cooper never possessed the wry avuncularity of a Neil Warnock, the taxi driver patter of a Harry Redknapp or the infectious passion of someone like Dean Brennan.
Chris Dunlavy: Ruthless Matt Uggla will one day regret Adam Hinshelwood decision
For a while there, it looked as if Matt Uggla had learned his lesson. In just 136 words, that illusion was shattered.
Tony Incenzo: We’re thriving in the shadows
As you stand watching a match in lovely homely surroundings at Lower Breck, you can’t help but notice the huge grandstands of Liverpool FC’s Anfield stadium dominating the immediate horizon.