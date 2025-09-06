FSA: Morecambe showed power of the fans!

The Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) is delighted to be working with The Non-League Paper this season, and this article kicks off a series of monthly columns from us about our work throughout the pyramid and with community-owned clubs.

We will highlight some of the work we do and projects we get involved with to ensure football fans at all levels of the game have the support and representation that they need.

Our work with supporter groups takes us up and down the country on a weekly basis on a huge range of issues, but arguably none is more important to us than when the very existenc...