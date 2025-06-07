Enterprising deal for National League

Enterprise Rent-A-Car are set to be unveiled as the National League‘s new title sponsor this week, The NLP understands.

In what looks a real coup for the National League, the US giant – who operate the largest rental network across the world and employ nearly 7,000 people in the UK – are signing a three-year deal.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car have been an official partner of UEFA since 2015 with their agreement covering both the Europa League and the Conference League.

They succeed Vanarama, whose 11-year association with the competition came to an end after last Sunday’s Promotion Final at Wembley.

Fixture dates and more

Next season’s Promotion Final will take place on the weekend of May 8/9, it has been confirmed.

The 2025-26 fixtures will be released on Wednesday, July 9.

The season will kick off on Saturday, August 9, with the final day on Saturday, April 25.

The National League Cup also looks set to continue.

The competition between National League clubs and Premier League 2 sides was first introduced last season and saw Leeds United beat Sutton United in the final.

Rochdale were voted to have Programme of the Year for the National League by their fellow clubs.

Brackley Town scooped the prize for National League North and National League South Weymouth were chosen in their division.

Rochdale were also awarded the National League’s Fair Play Award.

Spennymoor Town and Hornchurch are the winners for North and South, respectively.