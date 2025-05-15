Club allocations revealed: 2025-26 league line-ups unveiled

The Football Association have unveiled the club allocations for the 2025-26 season at Steps 2-6.

Merthyr Town have been placed in the National League North following their promotion from Southern Premier South.

Farsley Celtic, relegated from the National League North last season, will kick-off the new season at Step 5 in the Northern Counties East League Premier having failed to be awarded a Step 1-4 Club Licence and “requesting to be considered for placement at Step 5 or Step 6.

That means reprieves for Barwell at Step 3 Southern Premier Central and Wythenshawe Town at Step 4 and remain in NPL West.

Brighouse Town have also been reprieved at Step 4 NPL East due to the voluntary relegation requested by Bemerton Heath Harlequins. They will play in Wessex League Premier next season.

With the Combined Counties League Premier South still to be resolved, FA chiefs have opted to plan for two scenarios. If two of AFC Whyteleafe, Jersey Bulls and Redhill are promoted then they will be placed in the Isthmian South East.

But should one of the promoted clubs through the play-offs be either Cobham or Fleet Town, that club will be placed in Isthmian South Central and South Park (Reigate) will be shifted across to Isthmian South East.

The allocations, which are subject to appeals, can be viewed by clicking on the links below

Steps 2-4 club allocations

Steps 5-6 club allocations