Steve Hill: Euro 2020 is not a patch on the play-offs!

Steve HILL

HILLY’S AWAY DAYS

WHAT a feast of football. Brilliant stadiums, partisan crowds, red cards, late goals, absolutely mind-bending drama. Yes, the National League play-offs have thrown up some humdingers at this perversely late stage of this unprecedented season.

The race to get in the playoffs was arguably even more dramatic, with a sensational final-day scramble that saw poor old Wrexham drop out in the dying minutes, despite scoring an insanely offside goal. It’s hard to keep count, but next season may be their 14th at this level, and one that will be recorded by the cameras of...