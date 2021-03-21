The Gaffer’s Greatest Gaffer with Mark McGhee

By Andy Mitchell

MENTOR: Sir Alex Ferguson taught wily Stockport County assistant boss Mark McGhee the ropes while at Aberdeen

PICTURE: Alamy

WHO inspires the inspirations in the ever-changing world of football? Which traits stand the test of time?

In the latest in our series, we pick the brains of Stockport County’s vastly-experienced assistant manager Mark McGhee.

It is unsurprising that McGhee’s oversight of nearly 1,000 games as a manager was set in motion by one of the greatest – arguably the greatest – in the history of British football, Sir Alex Ferguson.

It was Ferguson who une’s...