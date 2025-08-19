Eastleigh Sign Former Saints Goalkeeper, Josh McNamara

National League side Eastleigh have announced the signing of goalkeeper Josh McNamara, who was released by Southampton this summer. The move follows the loan signing of Saints’ defender, Sonnie Davis, who has joined Eastleigh on loan, where he will be managed by his dad, Kelvin Davis. McNamara has previously played for Saints youth teams, including in the Premier League 2, where he helped the club reach the playoff final.

Eastleigh may have promotion ambitions this season, but bookmakers believe they have an uphill struggle to realise those ambitions. They are priced at 40/1 to win the league and around 20/1 to gain promotion. And bettors who fancy them to overturn the odds can get improved prices and returns using verified sites with betting bonuses. According to betting expert Brett Curtis, odds comparison tools can also help ensure you get the most generous prices.

Manager Kelvin Davis will be hoping to call on the services of several talented youngsters to aid Eastleigh’s promotion bid this year. 21-year-old McNamara was once a Manchester City academy prospect and went on to spend two seasons playing for the Southampton U21s. He helped them reach the Premier League 2 play-off final, which they ultimately lost 2-0 to Manchester City.

On the signing, the club tweeted to say: “Eastleigh FC are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Josh McNamara following his departure from Southampton.

“Welcome to Eastleigh, Josh.”

Another youngster whom Davis will be able to call on, and with whom he should already have a good relationship, is Sonnie Davis. Davis also came from Southampton, this time on loan. The defender has joined on a season-long loan deal, and the 20-year-old will be hoping to get his first taste of senior football playing under his dad, although he shouldn’t expect any favours.

Having previously talked about a possible move, Davis junior said: “I did say to Dad, ‘Come on now, selfish question, well done and all, but am I going to get a little loan?’ He went, ‘Sonnie, you cannot be my first signing.’ We’ll see.”

Manager Davis said, “I’m aware that there’s an obvious connection, but ultimately, he’s been recruited because of what he can give us on the pitch and when he’s called upon, I’m sure he can help to improve us as a squad and provide us with some depth.”

York and Carlisle are tipped to be the two teams battling it out at the top come the end of the season. York are the current favourites, priced at 7/4, while Carlisle have been given odds of 11/4 to prevail. Forest Green and Rochdale are 7/1 and 8/1 respectively, with Southend rounding out the top five in the eyes of the bookies. They have odds of 14/1.

Only the top team in the division gains automatic promotion, as York found out to their detriment last term when, despite amassing 96 points, they lost to Oldham 3-0 in the play-off semi-final and were consigned to another season in the fifth tier.