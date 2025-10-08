Four Players You Didn’t Know Were Playing in the National League South

Even at Step 6 of English football, there’s no shortage of familiar faces who’ve graced the upper tiers of the game. From Premier League veterans to Championship battlers, the National League South is full of players with serious pedigree who’ve dropped down the divisions for one last challenge — or simply a love of the game.

Before we dive in, if you’re keeping an eye on the lower leagues this season, it’s worth checking out the best football betting sites when looking to place a wager on the National League.

Here are four players you might be surprised to find plying their trade in the sixth tier of English football this season.

Scott Wagstaff – Tonbridge Angels

Once a promising youngster at Charlton Athletic, Scott Wagstaff has packed plenty into his career since helping the Addicks lift the League One title back in 2012.

Now 35, Wagstaff has become a key figure for Tonbridge Angels, bringing his experience and energy to a side that continues to punch above its weight. Having also turned out for Bristol City, AFC Wimbledon and Forest Green Rovers, the midfielder’s engine and professionalism make him a standout in the National League South.

Andy Carroll – Dagenham & Redbridge

It was huge news in the summer but Dagenham & Redbridge pulled off a headline signing when they brought in former £35million Liverpool striker Andy Carroll.

The 36-year-old has had one of the most remarkable journeys in English football — from his record-breaking move to Anfield and England caps to a return to grassroots football in the twilight of his career.

It was far from the ideal start to life with the non-league Essex club for Carroll, as he was shown a straight red card on his debut against Bedford Town. Dagenham fans will be hoping to see more of the former England international on his return from suspension.

Lyle Taylor – Chelmsford City

Lyle Taylor’s name might ring a bell from his prolific spells in the EFL. The Montserrat international was a key man in Charlton’s promotion push and featured in the Championship play-offs with Nottingham Forest when they gained promotion to the Premier League in 2022.

Now at Chelmsford City, Taylor brings proven goal-scoring pedigree to a side with promotion ambitions of their own. It’s a huge statement signing for the Clarets, and one that shows just how competitive the National League South has become.

Tony Craig – Dorking Wanderers

A veteran of over 600 professional appearances, Tony Craig’s career has taken him from The Den to The Wanderers. The former Millwall captain famously helped the Lions reach the League One play-off final in 2017, and now anchors the defence at Dorking Wanderers.

Known for his no-nonsense style and leadership at the back, Craig’s presence has been transformative for Dorking. He’s been a part of their squad ever since originally joining on loan in February 2023 and remains a regular in the team at the age of 40.

For younger teammates, having a player of Craig’s calibre to learn from is invaluable. For Dorking fans, it’s another sign of the club’s impressive ambition.

Final Whistle

From Premier League heroes to Championship battlers, the National League South continues to be a league full of stories, characters and second chances.

These familiar names might not be making headlines on Match of the Day anymore — but they’re still giving everything on muddy pitches and under floodlights every weekend.