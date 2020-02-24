Shocker as Ian Long is let go by promotion-chasing Stourbridge

Promotion-chasing Stourbridge have parted company with Ian Long with the seventh-placed Glassboys only a point adrift of the play-offs spots.

The BetVictor Southern League Central Division club announced the shock departure of Long by “mutual consent” in a short statement at lunchtime on Monday.

Long’s side lost 2-0 at Banbury United on Saturday and he had been under fire from some fans for mixed results since starting his reign strongly.

The Glassboys said: “Following a meeting this morning with Andy Pountney and Andy Bullingham, the club has parted company with Ian Long by mutual consent.

“The club wishes to place on record our thanks to Ian for his efforts during his time as manager of Stourbridge Football Club, which saw the Glassboys reach the 1st round proper of the FA Cup earlier this season.

“We sincerely wish him all the best for the future. Further announcements will be made by the Club in due course.”

Long left Alvechurch in May 2019 after leading Church on a money-spinning run in the FA Cup, pictured, to succeed long-serving Glassboys boss Gary Hackett who stepped down after 16 years at the helm after failing to win promotion.

He led Stourbridge to the first round of the FA Cup in November, losing the replay to Eastleigh 3-0 after drawing 2-2 in the first tie.

The newly managerless Glassboys are due to travel to fourth-placed Royston Town on Tuesday night before hosting Lowestoft Town at the War Memorial Athletic Ground on Saturday.

