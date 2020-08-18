REVEALED: FA Cup, FA Trophy and FA Vase draws made for 2020/21 season

The draws for the FA Cup extra preliminary and preliminary round, FA Trophy first and second round qualifying, and FA Vase first and second round qualifying have been made.

The FA is currently working closely with the Government on the return of spectators at football matches at FA National League System level.

Unless the Government permits the return of spectators at football matches prior to the extra preliminary round, matches in this round will be played behind closed doors, with no spectators in attendance.

This position will be reviewed by The FA on an ongoing basis prior to each round of each Competition and updates will be provided as soon as possible.

The FA Trophy and FA Vase will conclude at Wembley Stadium for Non-League Finals Day, scheduled for Saturday, May 8.

