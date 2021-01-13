In-form Charlie Sheringham’s fine hat-trick sends Dartford back to the top of the table

Charlie Sheringham celebrated his return to Dartford with a hat-trick to take Steve King’s men back to the top of the table

Hat-trick hero Charlie Sheringham showed why boss Steve King was so keen to recall him from his loan spell at Chelmsford City after firing Dartford back to the top of the National League South table.

Much-travelled Sheringham scored five goals in five games for the Clarets before returning to Princes Park this week.

And he made an immediate impression by smashing a fine second-half hat-trick to complete a 3-0 home win over Billericay Town.

Sheringham opened the scoring on 57 minutes, netting from close range following Tom Bonner’s cross, and doubled the advantage 10 minutes later, heading home Jack Jebb’s free-kick.

The hat-trick goal came from the penalty spot 12 minutes from time after David Ijaha was adjudged to have impeded Nassim L’Ghoul, leaving new Billericay boss Kevin Watson to suffer defeat in his first match in charge.

St Albans City rediscovered the winning formula as they added to Welling United’s recent woes with a 2-0 win.

Shaun Jeffers’ double took the Saints to second while Oxford City climb to fifth after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Braintree Town.

Correy Davidson fired the Iron in front before Nana Owusu – recalled to the side after breaching Covid rules – and Lewis Coyle secured victory.

Scott Rendell struck the winner as Maidstone United came away from Eastbourne Borough with a much-needed 3-2 win.

Joel Rollinson took just four minutes to put Eastbourne in front but two goals in the space of a minute from Charlie Seaman and Joan Luque turned the tables.

Chris Whelpdale restored parity just before half-time before veteran Rendell settled it.

Tonbridge Angels were the big winners of the night as they beat 10-man Chippenham Town 4-0 at Longmead.

Joe Turner fired Angels in front on eight minutes before Chippenham’s Callum Gunner was sent off for a challenge on Tom Beers.

Angels cruised home from then on, Khale Da Costa, Tommy Wood and Matt Rush sealing a comfortable win for Steve McKimm’s side.

And goal-shy Ebbsfleet United finally found their killer touch after coming from behind to beat Concord Rangers 2-1 at Stonebridge Road – Alex Wall’s first-minute opener for the Beachboys cancelled out by Rakish Bingham and Adam Mekki.

Only one game got the go-ahead in the National League after FC Halifax Town’s game with Hartlepool United was called off due to a frozen pitch just over an hour before kick-off.

The late decision prompted Pools chief and Sky Sports frontman Jeff Stelling to vent his frustrating on twitter, writing: “Seriously there needs to be an investigation into events at Halifax Town. Planned pitch inspection for tonight’s re arranged game deemed unnecessary earlier today. Then at 545 with our players already arrived, the game is called off. Time, effort and money wasted. Disgraceful!”

The game that did go ahead saw Dover Athletic and Boreham Wood drew 1-1 – in a game of missed chances for both sides.

Kabongo Tshimanga put Wood ahead on 14 minutes only for the bottom side drew level just after the hour through TJ Bramble.

Wood had Gus Mafuta sent off five minutes from time but Dover couldn’t make the extra man pay.

In the National League North, Chorley suffered an FA Cup hangover after going down 2-1 at home to Leamington.

The Magpies, who take on Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers at Victory Park this weekend, went behind as early as the sixth minute to Taylor Allen’s first goal for Leamington, only for Oliver Shenton to reply 12 minutes later.

The Brakes, however, forced victory thanks to Dan Turner’s penalty nine minutes from time.

In the other game, Adam Clayton’s fine header earned Farsley Celtic a vital 1-0 win over Darlington.