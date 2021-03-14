Steve King: We’ve been led a dance!

Dartford manager Steve King

NO WAY THROUGH: Football at Step 2 was never given a chance to resume, claims King

PICTURE: Gary House

MY BIG fear has been confirmed. The proposal for an alternate competition at Step 2 has been thrown out.

As I wrote in a previous column six weeks ago, I always felt a way would be found to keep Step 1 going but Step 2 would stop.

My view is the North and South clubs who wanted to play on haven’t been guided properly. It’s the National League’s competition. They could have led on it because they did say they wanted a sporting outcome. Options could have been ...