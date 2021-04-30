Enough is Enough – The NLP endorses boycott of social media

English football will unite for a social media boycott from 15.00 on Friday April 30 to 23.59 on Monday May 3, in response to the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and many others connected to football.

This will see clubs and leagues across the Premier League, EFL, National League, Non-League system, WSL and Women’s Championship switch off their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

No person, nor public figure, should have to be subjected to hate or discrimination with their abuser able to hide behind a veil of anonymity and unaccountability for their callous actions.

The NLP is proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the players, coaches and club staff who give us football fans moments of joy to remember, and more specifically to The NLP – hours of their own time and a livelihood.

Therefore, our social media accounts will be silent until Tuesday, May 4 because change is needed.

As usual, The NLP will be on sale on newsstands across England and Wales for our readers to enjoy their Sunday mornings with, while our website will also be updated with all the action from the National League and a full preview of Non-League Finals Day.

Our team will be at Wembley on Monday to provide coverage and updates through our website of the Buildbase FA Vase final and Buildbase FA Trophy final.

In Sunday’s NLP, Aldershot Town assistant manager and Fans For Diversity Campaign Manager at The FSA and Kick it Out Anwar Uddin explains why this is an important part of pushing the conversation forward.

Enough is Enough.