Decline of Shrimpers worries us!

FANS’ FORUM
I’d imagine there’s been a fair bit of post on this, but I have to respond to Mr Shore’s comments on the situation at Southend United (NLP Oct 24). I think he is oversimplifying things somewhat.I do not question our chairman’s motive –- I will leave that to others – and while it is true that, as things stand, without him there would be no club that is at least half the problem.Just have a look at how many winding up orders the club have received in recent years due to late payments of tax, subsequent embargoes that cripp...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login