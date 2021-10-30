Spenny’s look after the pounds

FANS’ FORUM

TOO MUCH? Spennymoor travelled to KidderminsterTODAY I learnt that Spennymoor Town fans who travel for hours on Saturday to Kidderminster will have to pay a surcharge of £2 on the day if they don’t buy a ticket in advance, that takes admission upto £18 to stand and £20 to sit;Meanwhile York City are charging £20 adult, £15 concessions and £5 to park a car.At Spennymoor Town it’s £10 on the day and £5 concessions.You can see why our attendances have gone up – some clubs need to take a good look at thems...