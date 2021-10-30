Mariners have got fan backing

FANS’ FORUM

ATTENDANCES at Marine have soared this season following their heroic FA Cup exploits of last season.Their opening nine home games in league and cup have attracted a total of 9,831 fans through the turnstiles, at an average of 1,092.In 2018-19, the last complete campaign before the pandemic, the Mariners’ total aggregate for their entire 26- game home programme in league and cup that season was 11,748, at an average of 450.Dave Bassett via email SEND YOUR VIEWS TO: FANS’ FORUM, THE NON-LEAGUE PAPER, TUITION HOUSE, ST GEORGE’S ROAD, WIMBLED...