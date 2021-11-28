Morpeth Town boss Craig Lynch hoping to grab his big chance!

By Mark Carruthers

BOSS: Craig Lynch is the new man in charge of Morpeth

MORPETH Town manager Craig Lynch is eager to seize the “fantastic opportunity” handed to him at the Northern Premier League club.

The former Sunderland and Spennymoor Town forward stepped into a caretaker role following the departure of former Highwaymen boss Stephen Turnbull earlier in the season.

Lynch impressed during his temporary stint in the dugout as he inspired an upturn in form comprising of just two defeats in 11 games in all competitions.

That run saw the 28-year-old handed the managerial role on a perman...