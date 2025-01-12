Berko are back in business!

Table looks devine for Devane

By Matt Badcock

HIGH FIVES: Berkhamsted are riding high at the top of the table once again

PICTURE: Mike Snell

CHRIS DEVANE returned to Berkhamsted on January 1, 2024 with unfinished business – one year on and they’re in a title hunt again.

The 34-year-old boss masterminded their Southern League Division One Central triumph in 2022-23.

But there was shock when he resigned that summer because he felt an experienced Step 3 boss would give them a better chance of survival.

But after leaving Biggleswade Town he re-joined a relegation doomed Berko last January wit...