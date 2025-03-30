Robbie Savage has got Macclesfield rocking

Macclesfield are champions!

By Tony Bugby

Robbie Savage is determined to push Macclesfield’s NPL Premier title behemoth to even greater heights.

The Silkmen chief wants his Class of 2024-25 to be forever remembered as one of the greatest-ever teams in Non-League history.

Savage’s side clinched the title with six matches left to play after coming from behind to beat Bamber Bridge 2-1 last Saturday.

It ensured the Silkmen maintained their huge 20-point lead over closest rivals Worksop Town and took their points tally to 91 from 36 games with 88 goals scored.

History

Club history too is on t...