Blyth Spartans confirm resignation of manager Michael Connor

By Mark Carruthers

Blyth Spartans chairman Kevin Miles has praised Michael Connor for the ‘impressive energy and enthusiasm’ he displayed during his time in charge of the Northern Premier League club.

Connor officially resigned from his role as manager of his hometown club on Monday afternoon after facing what Miles described as ‘formidable challenges’ over the last four and a half month. The former Blyth Town manager was named as successor to former boss David Stockdale in the aftermath of a community-led takeover at Croft Park – but was unable to inspire an upturn in form from a side that had won just one of their opening 13 games of the season.

Connor oversaw his first win as Spartans boss with a 2-1 victory against Mickleover in January – but that only sparked a run of gaining just two points in their following 11 games. After spending the majority of the season sat in the Premier Division drop zone, Spartans saw their second successive relegation, and only the third in their 125-year history, confirmed after a 3-1 home loss against Warrington Rylands earlier this month.

After battling with budget cuts and a weakened squad as Spartans looked to secure their long-term future, the final game in Connor’s reign came with a 5-0 home defeat against already crowned champions Macclesfield on Saturday – and chairman Miles insisted his now former manager will ‘always have friends’ at the club.

He told the club website: “We are hugely grateful to Michael for all his efforts at the club over the last five months. Michael came into the job at a very difficult time for the club and has faced some formidable challenges, and he has addressed them with impressive energy and enthusiasm. We wish him every success in his future, and he will always have friends here at Croft Park.”

Connor revealed he had taken the decision ‘with a heavy heart’ and praised the Spartans board for the work they have put in since they completed their takeover earlier in the season.

He said: “It has been a great privilege to lead such a wonderful club surrounded by a board who are working tirelessly behind the scenes, but after Saturday I’ve decided with a heavy heart that it would be best to step down. I would like to wish Kevin and all the board along with the fans the very best for the future.”

Spartans have confirmed assistant manager Colin Myers and first-team coach Derek Forrest will take charge the remaining five games of the season and that will start with a trip to Hyde United on Saturday afternoon.