Non-League news: Wealdstone boost survival hopes, Farsley Celtic’s fate confirmed and more

Non-League round-up

By Harry Whitfield

Wealdstone defeated Boston United 1-0 in a bottom of the National League six-pointer as Farsley Celtic’s relegation to the Northern Premier League has been confirmed.

The Stones leapfrogged their relegation rivals with victory at Grosvenor Vale, thanks to a first-half goal from Alex Reid.

After 20 minutes, the home side took the lead after Tyler Walker headed down keeper Dante Baptiste’s long kick, and Reid managed to nip ahead of the Boston defender to cooly slot past Cameron Gregory.

Wealdstone held on for the win, moving up and out of the relegation zone at the expense of Boston, who dropped back down into 21st place.

National League

AFC Fylde suffered their fifth loss in six league matches, as Aldershot Town secured a 2-0 victory with goals from James Henry and Joshua Barrett.

The Shots climbed up the table, into 12th place, as they signed off with a victory before their semi-final appearance in the FA Trophy against their local rivals Woking this Saturday.

The Cards were also in action, frustrating play-off chasing Rochdale by earning a point in a 1-1 draw.

Fylde, meanwhile, are now four points off from Dagenham & Redbridge in 20th place, as the Coasters’ survival hopes took yet another hit.

National League North

Farsley Celtic’s fate was sealed after a midweek 3-1 defeat to Oxford City as the youthful side suffered their 13th straight league defeat.

Zac McEachran, defender Phil Croker and Josh Ashby sealed the win for the Hoops.

A sublime long-range effort from Joao Silva earned Farsley a consolation.

The West Yorkshire side will be playing in the Northern Premier League next season, but whether they will be able to return to The Citadel remains a mystery.

Celtic continues to play their home games at Buxton’s due to the continued delays in installing a new pitch.

Elsewhere in the league, Spennymoor Town got back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Warrington Town, leaving themselves three points off the play-offs.

The Moors are also in action this Saturday in the FA Trophy, away to National League side Rochdale.

Finally, Curzon Ashton clinched a 3-2 victory away from home against Needham Market, moving themselves back into the play-offs, occupying sixth place.