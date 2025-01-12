Ronnie relishes a family affair

PROUD NON-LEAGUE DADS & LADS

By Chris Dunlavy

FAMILY TIES: Ronnie Henry and little Louis – now they are playing together at Potters Bar Town, inset

PICTURE: Alamy & Potters Bar Town

RONNIE Henry says he has fulfilled the final ambition of his 23-year playing career after playing alongside son Louie for Potters Bar Town.

Stevenage legend Henry, 41, joined the Scholars in June after watching 17-year-old Louie play at the Lantern on loan from his former club last season.

The centre-back even admitted that the possibility of left-back Louie returning to the Isthmian Premier side had ...