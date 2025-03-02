‘Wokeness’ term is not the issue

YOUR correspondent Martin Jones of Eastbourne (Fans’ Forum, Feb 23) is wrong on almost every count.

Firstly, while AFC Fylde chairman David Haythornwaite was right in most things he said, I think his mistake was using the term ‘wokeness’ when bemoaning the cancellation of fixtures. I believe ‘safetyism’ or ‘excessive caution’ would have been better.

But Mr Jones is wrong in his benign definition of ‘wokeness’. That Cambridge Dictionary definition is not shared by many others and was probably itself written by woke activis...