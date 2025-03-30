We were made up of winners

VILLAGERS’ DREAM – 10 YEARS ON

By Matt Badcock

WITH A little more than 15 minutes to go of the 2015 FA Trophy final, everything was going as expected.

Wrexham’s Jay Harris had put the Welsh side two goals ahead just before the hour to add to Louis Moult’s early opener.

For North Ferriby United – representing a small village on the bank of the Humber Estuary – it had been a brave effort at the end of an epic run that had taken them all the way to Wembley’s big stage.

But this Conference North side, moulded by boss Billy Heath and trusty assistant Mark “Bobby” Carroll was built differently.

...