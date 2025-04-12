Gary’s Ricay McCann do a double!

By Kyrenia Shipillis

UP FOR THE CUP: Billericay celebrate their Velocity Cup victory

PICTURES: Nicky Hayes

BILLERICAY TOWN boss Gary McCann wants his Velocity Cup winners to take the momentum from lifting silverware into their Step 3 promotion push.

A stoppage-time headed winner from Bradley Williams handed Ricay a dramatic 3-2victory over Chatham Town in a tense finale at Aveley’s Parkside Stadium on Wednesday night.

It keeps McCann’s men in line for an Isthmian League and Cup double with the Essex side sat jus...