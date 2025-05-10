Latest News
MIDWEEK RESULTS
FA TROPHY FINAL: Hot Shots see off the Moors to secure Trophy glory
Aldershot Town celebrated their first visit to Wembley in their 99-year history by lifting the Isuzu FA Trophy in front of 18,000 delirious fans.
FA VASE FINAL: Whitstable Town hit back to claim Wembley glory
Ronald Sithole’s extra-time strike won the Isuzu FA Vase for Whitstable Town as they came from behind in an entertaining encounter at Wembley.
ARCHERS BID TO HIT TARGET AGAIN
WELSH ROUND-UP By Rob Cole CARDIFF Met are hoping to recreate history when they head north to Caernarfon for their latest shot at Euro glory in the JD Cymru Premier European play-offs. Exactly six years ago today, they came from behind in their clash with Caernarfon Town at The Oval...
RETURN TO ROOKS IS TOP MOVE FOR BRAD
By John Lyons IN THE HOTSEAT: New Lewes gaffer Bradley Pritchard BRADLEY Pritchard believes Lewes is the perfect place to begin his managerial career. The East Sussex club announced on Thursday that they had appointed the former Charlton and Leyton Orient midfielder as their new boss. The 39-year-old replaces Craig...