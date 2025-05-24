Latest News
Wilko’s got a Super aim
Bobby Wilkinson admits even his own family were surprised to see him take the vacant manager’s job at relegated Swindon Supermarine – but he’s determined to show them the reason why he did.
More in Latest News
-
The cap don’t fit for Wembley finalists
Sunday's huge National League Promotion Final between Oldham Athletic and Southend United at Wembley has been rocked by a ticketing chaos.
-
Loan star Vimal has found his new home
They say never fall in love with a loan player. In Oldham Athletic’s case, though, it’s a bit late for that!
-
Promotion glory is so sweet for Reynolds
Callum Reynolds says promotion with Boreham Wood through the National League South play-offs feels even better second time round.
-
Steve left sore as Rovers pay the penalty
Steve Cotterill admitted he hadn’t entertained the prospect of Forest Green’s abrupt end to the season – and wants another crack at delivering an EFL return.