Our Max topped the bill, aged 5

At the age of 15, most kids are either out riding their bikes or discovering their vocation in life. But Max Dowman is no average teen. Just ask anyone at Billericay Town.

TOP TALENT: Max Dowman makes his Premier League debut for Arsenal aged just 15, after turning heads for Billericay Town Colts
AT the age of 15, most kids are either out riding their bikes or discovering their vocation in life. But Max Dowman is no average teen.
On Saturday night, the Essex lad, at just at 15 years and 234 days old, made his Premier League debut, coming on as a substitute for Arsenal against Leeds United.
In doing so, he became the second youngest player to represent the Gunners and the second youngest to play i...

