Shrimps secure deal for former Newcastle United winger

SWITCH: Rolando Aarons

MORECAMBE have completed a transfer coup by snapping up former Premier League winger Ronaldo Aarons.

The 29-year-old has teamed up with the National League side after returning to England following a stint playing in Slovenia.

Aarons arrives at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium ith huge pedigree, having come through the Newcastle United academy.

He made his Premier League debut in 2014 and went on to play 22 times for the Magpies, while also taking in loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday, Wycombe Wanderers and Scottish club Motherwell.

After a short stint with Huddersfield Town, Aarons moved to Slovenian side NK Celje, where he stayed for 18 months before his release in the summer.

Morecambe boss Ashvir Singh Johal said of his latest recruit: “I’m delighted that Rolando has chosen to join us.

“He’s a winger who we identified early on and we’re pleased we managed to get it done as there was a lot of competition for his signature.”

“He sees it as an environment that will bring the best out of him; he’s very experienced, playing in the Premiership, Championship and Serie A and is someone who will add massive value to this side.”

Aarons’ career, however, has not been without setbacks. His time at Newcastle was blighted by a series of injuries which limited game time and halted a career once tipped for big things.

The Jamaican international has also spoken out about the effect this had on his mental health, describing himself in a 2019 interview with The Athletic as “the most unlucky footballer in the world”.

Before joining the Shrimps, he went on trial with Georgian giants Dinamo Tblisi before flying back to England and joining up with the PFA squad to prove his fitness and attract potential suitors.