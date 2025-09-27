Columnists
FA Trophy Factfile: Grays are the last ones standing
Step 3 clubs enter the Isuzu FA Trophy at this third qualifying round stage, alongside the 40 clubs to progress from the previous round.
More in Columnists
-
Chris Dunlavy: Sparky’s had a reality check
Mark Hughes cut a remarkably philosophical figure in the aftermath of Carlisle’s humiliating 5-0defeat to York on Tuesday night.
-
SHIRE IN PROUD PENPOLE PARADE
Tony INCENZO TALKING POINTS SHIREHAMPTON are relishing the first full season back on their traditional Penpole Lane HQ after groundsharing three miles away at Bristol Manor Farm to gain promotion into the National League System in 2021/22. It is a huge triumph for Shire, who had persistently tried to gentrify...
-
Mark Carruthers: Why Non-League football deserves more respect
It would be pretty safe for me to assume you are a lover of Non-League football if you are reading my weekly musings - and as such are well-positioned to comment on the changing state of the game at this level.
-
Simon Grayson: Son, you’ll be a marked man
Simon Grayson has warned son Joe that he won’t get a kick when Hartlepool face Gateshead on Tuesday night!