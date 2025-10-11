Latest News
Jay looks to home comforts
What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup First Round Proper draw?
The Emirates FA Cup is about to enter one of its most exciting stages – the First Round Proper, when clubs from League One and League Two join the non-league sides who have battled through the Fourth Round Qualifying round this weekend.
National League to delay November kick-offs for ‘3UP Day of Action’
The National League has called on the entire football family to support a ‘3UP Day of Action’ next month and will change all its 3pm fixtures on Saturday 15 November to kick-off at the later time of 3.03pm.
Farnham Town 3-3 Sutton United: Late Harris leveller is so cruel on bold Town
Farnham Town were denied the most famous win in their history by a dramatic Sutton United equaliser with almost the last kick of the game.
Runcorn Linnets 0-1 Buxton: Late Luke’s a scourge of Linnets
As these two teams appeared to be resigned to a rematch, Luke Brennan delivered a decisive blow for Buxton to knock out Runcorn Linnets.