FA Vase last eight countdown: Corinthian spirit motivating amateurs

Corinthian manager Michael Golding has the told The Non-League Paper of how proud his club are to be flying the amateur flag in the FA Vase this season.

The Southern Counties East League high-flyers don’t pay their players or management a penny, in keeping with the club’s famous history and heritage.

But it’s not stopping them in pursuit of promotion – they missed out on the title on the final day last season – or a record-breaking run to the last eight of the Vase.

With a Kent Senior Cup final to look forward to, Golding is proud of how his players are faring as they welcome Leighton Town on Saturday.

“It is difficult and obviously there are certain players we know we can’t approach and players we know would never come to play for us,” Golding told The NLP this week.

“It’s not like we say we don’t agree with it. People can earn money and I was one of those as a younger player where if I was offered an extra fiver and a Mars bar, I would have moved. I’m now trying to convince players not to do that.

“It’s difficult but we’re consistent – seven or eight of the squad have played over 150 games for the first team.

“Other clubs will chop and change, hopefully the boys here will see we’re consistent. We try to give them a grounding. A lot have come through from the U18s, they will go on and they have had offers.

“But we try to instil in them that they learn their trade with us, can be in a successful side and then when you do get an offer from a decent side at a decent level, financially it will be worth it rather than £35-£40.

“We rely on friends. We go out and see players we’d like to speak to but we have to very particular. It’s about character more than anything because you have to buy into a philosophy and a way of doing things at Corinthian.”

Former Dover Athletic defender Chris Kinnear plays for them and ex-Dartford keeper Deren Ibrahim has helped out during this run.

Golding says their only FA Vase aim was to still be in the competition when the draw switches from regional to national.

And while Wembley is still a way off in his mind, the 32-year-old doesn’t want the journey to end just yet.

“Last year we broke every record we could in terms of goals scored, points and this year we’ve surpassed that with consecutive wins and reaching the furthest stage of the Vase the club has ever been,” Golding said.

We are now hours away from the #FaVase Quarter Final with #TheHoops set to welcome @LeightonTownFC from the @SpartanSMFL to #CFC. ? : 3pm Kick Off

? : Corinthian Sports Club Please keep an eye out for news on a potential pitch inspection in the morning. Nothing confirmed yet. pic.twitter.com/d64xwnSCbD — Corinthian FC (@CorinthianFC) February 28, 2020

“It’s nice we beat the record attendance in the last round. So for the management and players it’s nice we are making club history but I suppose you don’t want it to stop.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on Sunday for the latest news and action from across Non-League over the last seven days, including exclusive pictures and reports from all the Buildbase FA Vase quarter-finals.

As well as exclusive match reports and pictures from all of Saturday’s fixtures in the Vanarama National League, the BetVictor-Sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League, The Non-League Paper’s live coverage extends all the way to Steps 5 and 6.

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Buildbase FA Vase, Corinthian, Corinthian FC, FA Vase, FA Vase quarter-final