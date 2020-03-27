Quantcast
Coronavirus battle: Boss ends four year reign with promotion hunt over

coronavirus Alresford Town

The battle against the coronavirus has led to Richard Luffman ending his four year tenure managing Sydenhams Wessex Premier Division leaders Alresford Town.

The Magpies were four points clear at the top of the table when the FA announced the season was over on Thursday with the campaign’s results declared null and void.

Luffman, who joined Alresford from Hampshire Premier League Otterbourne after the club folded after 53 years in 2016, promised to go at the start of the season if the club was not promoted and stuck to his word despite the unprecedented circumstances.

Luffman said: “I’d like to personally wish everyone connected with Alresford FC well during this period and thank everyone for a wonderful four seasons.

“We were in my opinion on course to complete a title winning season. Now all that time and effort was deemed to be for nothing.”

Playing out of Alrebury Park, Alresford Town was established in 1898 as members of the Winchester & District League.

Image courtesy of @AlresfordTown/Twitter

 

