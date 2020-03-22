The Non-League Paper demands action as football fights for survival

The Non-League Paper is delivering a desperate plea on behalf of the nation’s clubs to the government and the Premier League today for a cash lifeline to save them from the escalating coronavirus crisis.
Sunday’s NLP brings together diverse voices from across the game – administrators, chairman, players, fans and big names like Sam Allardyce – all uniting to defend clubs as community assets that must be shielded from the financial chaos created by the global pandemic.
As Non-League stares into the abyss, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to get the big picture from the last seven days in one place since the growing public health crisis led to the suspension of all football.
Crisis-hit clubs in desperate plea for cash lifeline
