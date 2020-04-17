Coronavirus battle: Wythenshawe Amateurs bag first virtual sponsor!

Wythenshawe Amateurs are definitely taking the North West Counties Football League’s inaugural Twitter Cup seriously – they’ve signed their first ever virtual sponsor while in coronavirus lockdown!
The Ammies – competing with the NWCFL’s 59 other clubs in the competition to raise fun and spirits – defeated Cheadle Town in their opening fixture last weekend.
Officials at Hollyhedge Park unveiled sportswear brand Hope and Glory on Thursday as the sponsors of their final group fixtures against St Helens Town later that day and Nelson this Saturday.
Ammies commercial manager David Broadbent said: “These are very difficult times for everyone, and we are grateful as a club to Hope and Glory for their sponsorship.
Group O. Matchday 2 Results, Table and Fixtures. pic.twitter.com/Erxa0ERyP7
— The NWCFL (@nwcfl) April 16, 2020
“This is a first for the club and I thank Ric at Hope and Glory, not only for the sponsorship, but the speed at which it was arranged.”
Hope and Glory’s founder Ric Dennis said: “We are a growing teamwear brand and committed to Non-League football. We do things differently and this type of sponsorship is a new one for us and is something different. We want to support clubs where possible and we are more than happy to be involved.”
Originally named Wythenshawe Lads Club when they were founded in 1946, the Ammies play in Division One South of the NWCFL.
Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend for the latest news on the impact of the coronavirus crisis on football after Step 3 & 4 sponsors BetVictor announced they were terminating their title sponsorship and the National League told clubs they could vote on how to conclude their campaigns.
In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is always available as a pound-busting digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays. Save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and the pages still rustle too!
Image courtesy of @wythenshaweafc/Twitter
Tagged Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, Football Association, North West Counties League, NWCFL, The Football Assocation, Wythenshawe AFC