Glebe FC the latest club to get emergency funding from Sport England

Southern Counties East League Glebe FC have become the latest Non-League club to tap into emergency National Lottery funding from Sport England for running costs during the coronavirus crisis.

The Chislehurst-based SCEL Premier Division club were handed a £10,000 on Friday after successfully applying to Sport England’s £20m Community Emergency Fund to help cover maintenance, rent and utility bills at Foxbury Avenue over the coming months.

Southern League Farnborough banked the same amount earlier this week thanks to Sport England’s £195m package to deliver immediate funding to those in the sport and physical activity sector experiencing short-term financial hardship or ceasing operations because of the public health crisis.

Glebe chairman Rocky McMillan said: “We are extremely grateful for the help Sport England have given us with this grant. Without these funds, the club would have found itself in a very testing financial position. With this support, we now look forward to providing best in class facilities for our members in the new season.”

Sport England’s chief executive said Tim Hollingsworth said: “As the body responsible for the growth of sport and physical activity participation, we want the vital grassroots organisations that make sport and physical activity happen in this country to not just to come through this crisis but to be in a position to thrive again in the future.

“The £20m Community Emergency fund, made possible by National Lottery players is part of a multi-million pound package of support we are providing to ease the pressure on a huge number of the organisations who are central to the nation’s health and well-being.

