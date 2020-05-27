Shoreham and Basford United scooping £25k Buildbase bursaries!

Shoreham and Basford United are banking £25,000 each as the next Non-League clubs to benefit from the Buildbase £100k Transfer Deal 2020 programme.

Following on from Stowmarket and Barton Rovers, who each won a £25,000 product bursary from the first half of this season’s pot earlier this year, the lead sponsors of the FA Trophy and FA Vase have selected their next recipients.

Announced by the Football Association at lunchtime on Wednesday, the prize for the clubs includes building, electrical and hire products. Entry was open to any club who entered the Buildbase FA Trophy or Vase in season 2019-20.

Southern Combination Shoreham and Northern Premier League Basford impressed a specialist panel of Buildbase and FA judges with their plans during a pitching process to beat four other clubs to the prized bursaries.

Sussex-based Shoreham pitched plans to renovate their main changing room roof and develop a second changing room to cater for their emerging girls and youth teams.

They also plan to renovate their west stand to replace corroded seats with a new bench platform seating system to enable family and friends to watch their games more comfortably.

“Schemes like the Buildbase programme are vital for grassroots football as they offer the opportunity to improve facilities and upkeep that is usually done by donations,” Shoreham co-chairman Stuart Slaney told the FA’s website.

“We’ll repair our main changing rooms and those used by our girls’ teams to give them a dedicated area as well as renovate our west stand.

“It means so much to win, we can bring more girls into the club and increase activities for youngsters around the area and parents will be able to sit behind the goal and watch their kids play again, no matter what the weather.”

Nottingham-based Basford United will use the prize money to extend their current club house into a car park to offer space to both supporters on a matchday and for local community use.

With the work providing room for an additional 120 people, triple their current capacity, it will help raise more funds on a matchdays as well as increasing the number of community events they can hold.

The NPL Premier Division club’s chairman Chris Monroe believes the boost could be a game changer for them as society comes out of lockdown.

He said: “We’re in quite a deprived area and the needs for all will be massive as we come out of lockdown. Our current size means that we would not be able to operate under social distancing rules. We want to play our part in our community obligations that will be very evident, such as support for the elderly, unemployed and disabled.”

“Our project is simple yet game changing and winning has made a lot of people happy. We will extend our clubhouse to make a much bigger space that everyone can use. We’ll open up during the day and early evenings for parties, corporate events and coffee mornings.

“Most Non-League clubs live hand to mouth and make do with what they’ve got. The Buildbase scheme gives us an opportunity to pitch our dreams and secure crucial materials to meet our club and social objectives.”

Buildbase has so far awarded £450,000 worth of building materials to improve Non-League football club facilities since it became the title sponsor of the FA Trophy and Vase in 2016.

