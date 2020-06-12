Football Association updates guidelines to help clubs get going again

The Football Association has updated its coronavirus guidance to help clubs get going again following further easing of lockdown measures by the government.
Friday’s FA statement read: “We have today issued new guidance documents for adult players, coaches, facility operators, parents and carers involved in re-starting grassroots football activity during COVID-19.
“These documents have been produced in line with Government guidance issued on Monday 1 June, which saw the easing of lockdown restrictions on gatherings, public spaces and outdoor activities and the phased return of outdoor sport and recreation.
“The return of grassroots football is something that we know many are keen to see, but at this stage of the nation’s response to COVID-19, it must be done with careful consideration for everyone’s safety, especially vulnerable groups.
If you’re an adult player, coach, facility operator, parent or carer, we’ve just issued some updated guidance on how to carry out football activity safely.
Read more: https://t.co/PankSqrqrH pic.twitter.com/xVIApJsssI
— The FA (@FA) June 12, 2020
“We continue to work closely with DCMS and Sport England in order to set out good practice guidance for those responsible for delivering different aspects of grassroots football.
“As the weeks progress, government restrictions may or may not be eased further. If they are, we’ll update our guidance accordingly. It’s essential everyone is clear about the restrictions and works together to manage social distancing and strong hand hygiene.
“We want to thank you all in advance for playing your vital part in helping our great game get going again. By observing government guidance and these documents, let’s work together to ensure the transition back to enjoying football is as smooth and safe as possible.
“Please note that guidance is being developed for clubs with teams competing in the National League System (NLS) and will be shared with clubs directly in due course. NLS clubs with grassroots teams should be able to use the guidance provided today.
The four guidance documents can be downloaded in both high and low resolution, along with a PDF infographic by clicking here and following the links.
For much more news make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this week!
In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is also available as a page-rustling digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays.
Try the digital paper for free today with our first paper in May only a few clicks away right now as a FREE SAMPLE EDITION! Digital readers also save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and enjoy full access to The NLP’s entire archive.
The Non-League Paper is a finalist in the 2020 Football Content Awards. Help The NLP win one of football’s Oscars by voting via the accolades’ website or social media platforms before midnight on Thursday 17 June!
To vote via the website click here
To vote via Twitter click here
To vote via Instagram click here
Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper
Tagged Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, Football Association