FA Cup: Monday’s third qualifying round draw from Wembley in full

The weekend’s winners in the FA Cup are running the rule over their next opponents after the draw for the third qualifying round was made at lunchtime on Monday.

The forty ties are due to be played in midweek, in the week commencing Monday 12 October.

The winners of the penultimate qualifying round ties will bank £5,625 from the FA’s prize fund with the losers taking home £1,875.

All the ties must be played to a conclusion on the night with no extra-time and the results decided on penalties if still deadlocked after 90 minutes.

FA Cup third qualifying round

Southport v South Shields

Longridge Town v Skelmersdale United

Chester v Spennymoor Town

Marske United v Blyth Spartans AFC

Farsley Celtic v AFC Fylde

Darlington v Tadcaster Albion

Marine v Nantwich Town

Chorley v York City

Guiseley AFC v Matlock Town

FC United of Manchester v Alfreton Town

St Albans City v Mickleover

Braintree Town v Maldon & Tiptree

Ilkeston Town v Alvechurch

Bishop’s Stortford v Royston Town

Stafford Rangers v Hereford

Peterborough Sports v Banbury United

Leiston v AFC Telford United

Brackley Town v Kettering Town

Cambridge City v Halesowen Town

Oxford City v Tamworth

Bury Town v Nuneaton Borough

Boston United v Hemel Hempstead Town

Haringey Borough v Bracknell Town

Havant & Waterlooville v Chatham Town

Bedfont Sports Club v Canvey Island

Cray Valley (PM) v Aveley

Hartley Wintney v Barking

Bristol Manor Farm v Cray Wanderers

Eastbourne Borough v Sheppey United

Hayes & Yeading United v Chipstead

Slough Town v Bath City

Taunton Town v Truro City

Christchurch v Dulwich Hamlet

Wimborne Town v Maidstone United

Sholing v Walton Casuals

Chichester City v Tonbridge Angels

Weston Super Mare v Larkhall Athletic

Hampton & Richmond Borough v Hornchurch

Burnham / Whyteleafe v Concord Rangers

Ebbsfleet United v Chippenham Town

