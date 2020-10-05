FA Cup: Monday’s third qualifying round draw from Wembley in full

The weekend’s winners in the FA Cup are running the rule over their next opponents after the draw for the third qualifying round was made at lunchtime on Monday.
The forty ties are due to be played in midweek, in the week commencing Monday 12 October.
The winners of the penultimate qualifying round ties will bank £5,625 from the FA’s prize fund with the losers taking home £1,875.
All the ties must be played to a conclusion on the night with no extra-time and the results decided on penalties if still deadlocked after 90 minutes.
? The FA Cup Third Round Qualifying Draw has been released: pic.twitter.com/zY3t7rfqbX
— The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) October 5, 2020
FA Cup third qualifying round
Southport v South Shields
Longridge Town v Skelmersdale United
Chester v Spennymoor Town
Marske United v Blyth Spartans AFC
Farsley Celtic v AFC Fylde
Darlington v Tadcaster Albion
Marine v Nantwich Town
Chorley v York City
Guiseley AFC v Matlock Town
FC United of Manchester v Alfreton Town
St Albans City v Mickleover
Braintree Town v Maldon & Tiptree
Ilkeston Town v Alvechurch
Bishop’s Stortford v Royston Town
Stafford Rangers v Hereford
Peterborough Sports v Banbury United
Leiston v AFC Telford United
Brackley Town v Kettering Town
Cambridge City v Halesowen Town
Oxford City v Tamworth
Bury Town v Nuneaton Borough
Boston United v Hemel Hempstead Town
Haringey Borough v Bracknell Town
Havant & Waterlooville v Chatham Town
Bedfont Sports Club v Canvey Island
Cray Valley (PM) v Aveley
Hartley Wintney v Barking
Bristol Manor Farm v Cray Wanderers
Eastbourne Borough v Sheppey United
Hayes & Yeading United v Chipstead
Slough Town v Bath City
Taunton Town v Truro City
Christchurch v Dulwich Hamlet
Wimborne Town v Maidstone United
Sholing v Walton Casuals
Chichester City v Tonbridge Angels
Weston Super Mare v Larkhall Athletic
Hampton & Richmond Borough v Hornchurch
Burnham / Whyteleafe v Concord Rangers
Ebbsfleet United v Chippenham Town
Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper every weekend for all the latest news from the FA, competitions, clubs and much more with the new 2020/21 season underway!
In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.
Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!
Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!
The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it. Try a free sample of a recent edition today if you’re staying home or on the run. You’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!
Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @NonLeaguePaper
Tagged Emirates FA Cup, FA Cup, Fantasy Non-League