FA Cup first round live broadcast coverage confirmed

The BBC and ITV have confirmed the six FA Cup first round fixtures that have been selected for live television coverage.

Isthmian League North club AFC Sudbury will kick off the first round as their home clash against League Two neighbours Colchester United is broadcast live on BBC TV.

That tie will take place on Friday 5th November with coverage getting underway at 7.55pm.

The following day will see ITV4 providing all of the action from Banbury United’s home tie with League Two side Barrow (5.15pm) and a further three ties will be aired on Sunday 7th November.

The action gets underway on ITV at 12.15pm with an all-League One tie between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle before Stratford Town’s home tie against Shrewsbury Town is shown on ITV4 at 3pm.

A busy day is rounded off when BBC2 broadcast coverage of the tie between St Albans City and Plymouth Argyle at 5.15pm.

The weekend’s coverage comes to a close with ITV4’s coverage of Salford City’s visit to Dagenham and Redbridge (7.45pm) and the draw for the second round will take place at the end of that tie.

The Football Association have also confirmed additional fixtures will be moved to facilitate other broadcast arrangements and the full schedule for the First Round Proper will be confirmed at the earliest opportunity.