LATICS IMPRESS MELLON

MIDWEEK REVIEW

By Jon Couch

MICKY Mellon praised the character of his Oldham Athletic side after they bounced back from 2-0down to earn a point against promotion rivals Altrincham.

Goals either side of the break from Alex Newby and Regan Linney looked like handing the Robins a vital three points, only for the Latics to hit back through substitutes James Norwood and Josh Lundstram.

“From a coach’s and manager’s point of view, you shouldn’t have to score three goals at home to win a game of football but the positive is, from 2-0down, the boys have shown gr...