New signing Manny Oyeleke aims to wow with Chesterfield boss James Rowe

MIDFIELD ace Manny Oyeleke says former boss James Rowe had a “big big factor” in his decision to join National League promotion chasers Chesterfield.

The versatile 28-year-old has joined Rowe’s Spireites for an undisclosed fee from League Two Port Vale.

Oyeleke, the former Chelsea, Queens Park Rangers, Brentford youngster, met Rowe during one of his three spells at Aldershot Town, where Rowe worked as assistant manager under Gary Waddock.

“I enjoyed two good years with him,” Oyeleke told Chesterfield’s website.

“I know all that he’s about and the type of football he wants to play.

“When I heard that he was interested, it was a big, big factor. The club’s flying and it’s built for success.

“The club is really ambitious and I want to be part of that.”