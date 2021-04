TOOTING BEC chairman Steffan Wells has forwarded a letter of objection to The FA, insisting the proposals show “little consideration” to clubs at Step 6.

“The proposal to reduce the number of Step 6 leagues will have a negative effect on a lot of clubs at this level,” said Wells, whose club play in Combined Counties League Division One.

“I believe if the plan goes ahead then the next few years will be rife with clubs resigning from Step 6 leagues due to travel, or just not applying from Step 7.”